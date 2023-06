UPDATE: North Charleston Police says lanes reopened at 6:35 a.m.

—

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two westbound lanes of I-26 are closed Tuesday morning following an incident.

According to North Charleston Police Department, several agencies were dispatched to I-26 West near the Remount Road overpass around 5:45 a.m.

Reports say two lanes are closed.

NCPD asks drivers to use caution.