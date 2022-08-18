Via South Carolina Department of Transportation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Motorists on I-26 eastbound are being redirected following a morning crash that snarled traffic for miles.

Trooper Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said motorists are being exited at College Park Road.

From College Park Road, motorists will be directed to US-78, then I-26.

The accident happened just after 8 a.m. Thursday, near mile marker 205, before the University Boulevard exit.

The crash prompted crews to shut down all eastbound lanes as of 8:17 a.m., causing traffic to be backed up for miles.

Troopers are urging motorists to continue using alternate routes.

