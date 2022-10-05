CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Wednesday morning crash has blocked all eastbound lanes on I-526.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash happened about a mile west of Exit 28 near Daniel Island.

“Traffic coming into Mount Pleasant is being diverted onto Clements Ferry Road due to a collision blocking all lanes Eastbound,” said Inspector Don Calabrese with Mount Pleasant PD.

Two people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, a third was being treated at the scene.

Motorists should find an alternate route.