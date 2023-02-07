UPDATE: SEPTEMBER 7 | 7:17 a.m. – The crash is now cleared.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Tuesday morning crash is causing delays for eastbound motorists on I-26 in North Charleston.

The crash occurred just before 6:20 a.m. Tuesday at mile marker 212, according to a tweet from the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

This is near just outside the Mark Clark Expressway.

The crash prompted the closure of two right lanes, causing delays in traffic.

SCDOT traffic cameras show crews working the incident.

We have no word on any injuries as of yet.

