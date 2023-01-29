CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department said a crash along US-17 in West Ashley shut down one northbound lane Sunday morning.

According to CPD, police responded to a hit-and-run crash along US-17 near Carolina Bay.

The crash caused a vehicle to veer off the highway and overturn. There were minor injuries.

One lane is blocked for an “unknown period of time,” while another northbound lane is open to traffic, police say.

Crews with Dominion Energy are on the scene to repair damage to power lines in the area.

Police are advising motorists to use caution or avoid the area as crews clear the scene.

The crash is being investigated.