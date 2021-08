MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A crash has blocked two right lanes on the Ravenel Bridge heading into the Town of Mount Pleasant Friday morning.

The crash happened just after 7:31 a.m. according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

Traffic is backed up along the bridge due to the incident. At least three cars were involved in the collision, with heavy damage to one vehicle.

Motorists should expect heavy delays and find an alternate route.