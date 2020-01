CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Rutledge Avenue is closed between Sunnyside and Mount Pleasant Street in downtown Charleston.

According to the Charleston Police Department, a crash damaged a utility pole Friday morning.

Authorities say it will take several hours to replace the utility pole.

You are asked to use an alternate route if driving in the area.

