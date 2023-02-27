NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department said a portion of Rivers Avenue is shut down after an early-morning crash.

The crash closed Rivers Avenue’s eastbound and westbound lanes from Remount Road to Aviation Avenue, according to a tweet from NCPD.

There is also a power outage in the area.

The crash occurred just before 12:30 a.m. when a car struck a utility pole, said NCPD spokesperson Harve Jacobs.

No injuries were reported.

Motorists are advised to plan their commutes accordingly.

