NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department said a portion of Rivers Avenue is shut down after an early-morning crash.
The crash closed Rivers Avenue’s eastbound and westbound lanes from Remount Road to Aviation Avenue, according to a tweet from NCPD.
There is also a power outage in the area.
The crash occurred just before 12:30 a.m. when a car struck a utility pole, said NCPD spokesperson Harve Jacobs.
No injuries were reported.
Motorists are advised to plan their commutes accordingly.
