MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Multiple lanes on the Ravenel Bridge are closed following a Thursday afternoon crash.

According to SCDOT, the crash happened around 4:25 p.m. on Highway 17 northbound, heading toward Mount Pleasant.

Two lanes are closed while crews work to clear the scene.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨

ACCIDENT ON RAVENEL BRIDGE:

Left two lanes blocked on the Northbound side, heading towards Mount Pleasant, due to a multiple-vehicle crash that occurred at 4:25 PM. Emergency personnel are on the scene – updates to come!#chswx #chstraffic @WCBD pic.twitter.com/XwpxvkLPol — Olivia Lawrence (@livlawrencewx) May 11, 2023

