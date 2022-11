BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A crash is impacting the morning commute for drivers along I-26 in Berkeley County.

Trooper Tyler with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened in the westbound lanes near mile marker 194 just before 8:00 a.m.

The left lane was closed until 9:50 a.m.

SCDOT cleared the scene at 10 a.m.

It’s unclear if there are any injuries associated with this crash.