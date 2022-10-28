MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Police say a Friday afternoon crash is impacting traffic in Mount Pleasant.

Inspector Don Calabrese with the Mount Pleasant Police Department told News 2 that the crash happened between a vehicle and a motorcycle.

He said one person was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The southbound lanes of Coleman Boulevard at Houston Northcutt are shut down because of that crash which occurred around 2:00 p.m.

“There is one lane open on Coleman Blvd. at Houston Northcutt northbound,” the Mount Pleasant Police Department said.

Officers are on scene directing traffic. They said motorists should take Highway 17 off the Ravenel Bridge and avoid Coleman Boulevard.

Police expect Coleman Blvd. will be closed for some time.