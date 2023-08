JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – River Road on Johns Island has reopened following a crash Monday morning.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to River Road and Bee Balm Road around 7:50 a.m. where a crash shut down two lanes of traffic.

No injuries were reported in the crash, according to Charleston PD.

Motorists were asked to find an alternate route while crews responded and worked to clear the scene. The crash has been cleared.