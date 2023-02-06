SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Monday morning crash is impacting traffic on Ladson Road.

The collision happened around 8:00 a.m. not far from the intersection of Ladson and Miles Jamison roads.

Photos from the scene show one car on top of an SUV near the Ladson Veterinary Hospital.

The North Charleston Fire Department said the crash involved a vehicle fire and rollover.

Law enforcement and first responders have traffic down to one left lane of travel as you head toward Palmetto Commerce Parkway. Motorists should expect a delay in that area or find an alternate route.

There is no word on any injuries.