COLLETON COUNTY. S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a call on Sunday, September 8 about a car crash at around 1:20 AM.

The crash happened on Roundo Road in Colleton County.

Authorities say the driver was traveling south when their vehicle ran off the road and overturned.

The driver was the only person involved in the crash and died as a result of the crash.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt.