Crash involving 18-wheeler shuts down all lanes of I-26 EB near Exit 210

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a crash involving an 18-wheeler that has shut down all lanes.

The crash is near Exit 210 near Ashley Phosphate Rd. on I-26 EB. The North Charleston Fire Department reports that the crash is involving an 18-wheeler and has shut down all lanes of the interstate.

Emergency crews are on the scene working to clear the area, but things are expected to take some time. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.