The road has reopened.

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A crash involving an overturned vehicle is impacting traffic in Mount Pleasant on Tuesday morning.

The collision happened at the intersection of Highway 17 and Magrath Darby Boulevard around 11:30 a.m.

Traffic heading into Mount Pleasant from the Ravenel Bridge is slowed because of the crash.

A photo from the scene revealed a white truck on its side.

Officials say minor injuries were reported.