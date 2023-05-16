UPDATE: The crash is now cleared.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Tuesday morning crash on I-26 is causing delays in traffic for westbound motorists.

The crash was reported around 7:07 a.m. near mile marker 205, at the University Boulevard interchange, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The left lane of I-26 westbound is closed as crews work to clear the accident.

SCDOT cameras show traffic backed up just after Ashley Phosphate Road.

As of now, no injuries have been reported.

See live updates below with Count on 2 Traffic: