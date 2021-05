DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) -- A 20-year-old was arrested Friday and charged after a teen was injured by a boulder thrown through a windshield in Darlington County in December.

Sidney Allen Isgett was charged with attempted murder and three counts of malicious injury to personal property. He was released from W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center about 24 hours later on a $36,375 bond, according to booking records.