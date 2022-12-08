UPDATE: The crash was cleared around 5:30 p.m., according to SCDOT.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A multi-vehicle crash is causing delays for motorists on I-526 eastbound Thursday afternoon.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), the crash happened around 4:40 p.m. near the Don Holt Bridge. The left lane near mile marker 21 is closed.

News 2 traffic maps show the drive time from West Ashley to Mount Pleasant on I-526E was 54 minutes as of 5:10 p.m.

