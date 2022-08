MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A collision is impacting traffic in Mount Pleasant on Tuesday afternoon.

According to MPPD, all vehicle traffic coming off I-526 eastbound onto Chuck Dawley Blvd will have to turn onto Bowman Road.

There is no word on injuries.

Officials said tow trucks are on their way to the scene.

This story is developing. Count on 2 for updates.