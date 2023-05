CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A crash on the Ravenel Bridge is causing delays in traffic for northbound motorists Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred at 7:56 a.m., prompting two left lanes on US-17 North to be closed to traffic, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

SCDOT cameras show the crash near the center of the bridge and traffic slowed through Downtown Charleston.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

See live updates below with Count on 2 Traffic: