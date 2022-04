NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Part of Remount Road is closed due to a crash that downed power lines, according to the North Charleston Police Department.

NCPD said Monday morning that Remount Road between Attaway and Dobson Streets will be blocked to traffic for several hours due to a single-car crash.

No injuries were reported from the crash.

Dominion Energy reports 445 outages near the area of the crash.

Crews are working the incident.

Note: This is developing with updates to come.