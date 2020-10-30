CCSO: Portion of Highway 41 closed in both direction after car vs motorcycle crash

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are responding to a crash that happened between a car and motorcycle on Highway 41 in Mount Pleasant on Friday afternoon

According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, Highway 41 at Elijah Smalls Road is closed in both directions and motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route.

Police say traffic coming from Highway 17 is being diverted onto Joe Rouse Road and traffic coming into Mount Pleasant is being diverted onto Dunes West Blvd.

A witness, who sent News 2 photos of the crash, say Charleston County EMS and deputies are also responding to the scene.

