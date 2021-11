NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A crash on I-26 westbound through North Charleston snarled traffic during the Monday lunch hour.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash was reported near Exit 209 just after 11:30 a.m.

Crews closed all westbound lanes before opening the right-most lane to traffic around 12:30 p.m.

Traffic continues to move very slowly along the westbound lanes. Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route.