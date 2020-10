AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews are responding to a crash with entrapment on Highway 17 North.

Both lanes of Highway 17, near 6444 Hwy 17 between Mount Pleasant and Awendaw, are closed to traffic due to the accident

Officials with the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District say one person has been removed from the vehicle.

Motorists are asked to use Doar Road to loop back to Highway 17 North.