CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Some downtown Charleston roads are closed to vehicles and pedestrians following a Thursday afternoon crash with a power pole.

The Charleston Police Department said East Bay Street between Queen and Market Streets, and Cumberland Street between Concord and State Streets are closed.

Photo: Charleston Fire Department Photo: Charleston Fire Department Photo: Charleston Fire Department

Police say crews with Dominion Energy are on the scene to make repairs to the utility pole.

It could take five hours to fix.