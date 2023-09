CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Collisions across Charleston County are impacting traffic Wednesday morning leaving motorists with one-hour commutes.

As of 8:30 a.m., 15 traffic incidents were reported by Charleston County dispatch during rush hour.

According to News 2 Traffic Anchor Megan Fee, the drivetime from Summerville to downtown Charleston is 65-minutes.

Motorists traveling from Main Road to downtown Charleston should expect a 40-minute travel time.

