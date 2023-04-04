CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple crashes snarled traffic on two of Charleston’s main interstates Tuesday morning.

An early morning collision along the eastbound lanes of I-526, near Exit 28, prompted lane closures around 6:30 a.m., according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

Another crash in the eastbound lanes of I-26 closed lanes at Exit 216 around 7:00 a.m., and a crash at the top of the Ravenel Bridge in the northbound lanes shortly after 8:00 a.m. forced additional traffic backups along I-26.

These crashes have since been cleared.

A separate stalled vehicle on the Ravenel Bridge is also causing delays in the southbound lanes. SCDOT said the right lane is closed while crews respond to that incident.