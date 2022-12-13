NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A crash on Rivers Avenue caused delays during the Tuesday morning commute.

The North Charleston Police Department reported just before 7:00 a.m. that all westbound lanes of Rivers Avenue at Dolton Street were blocked due to a collision. That is not far from Mall Drive.

While police did not provide many details about the crash, they announced that two of the three lanes had reopened to traffic at 7:44 a.m.

Traffic remained a headache for commuters as they traveled around the Charleston area on Tuesday morning.

A pair of crashes on I-26 near Ashley Phosphate Road snarled traffic for those heading toward Charleston. Drive times from Summerville to downtown Charleston reached more than 94 minutes at one point.

A disabled vehicle caused backups and lane closures on I-526 in the westbound lanes near Exit 20. That incident was reported just before 8:30 a.m.