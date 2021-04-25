Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar coming to Charleston early Summer 2021

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – What’s the best summer cool down? A great milkshake!

The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar announced Sunday that they are bringing a location to the Charleston area early Summer 2021.

“Being right up the road from one of our favorite cities, we knew we needed to bring our crazy creations to the Charleston area. It was always a matter of when, not if. This location will be locally owned and operated, keeping that small business feel in the forefront of all our adventures. We can’t wait to be your dessert destination Charleston,” said The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar Owners.

No further details of where and exact dates have been released yet. Stay connected via their Facebook page for more information.