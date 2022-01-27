Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar holds ribbon-cutting ceremony

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A milkshake bar that boasts its over-the-top creations held its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday.

Co-owners of the Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar Heidi Oates and Lisa and Gary Gremillion were joined by Mayor Haynie and members of the Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce to officially cut the ribbon on the dessert shop that opened back in December.

The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar has locations in both Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach and features over 50 different fully loaded shakes and sundaes. The Mount Pleasant location is the first in the Charleston area and has quickly become a top dessert destination for locals and visitors alike.

Exclusive to this location is a Lowcountry-inspired shake called the “Playing in Pluff Mud.” This shake contains scoops of sea salt caramel and chocolate ice cream with a marshmallow and graham cracker rim. But it does not stop there. The unique item is topped with chocolate whipped cream, bits of Charleston Chews, and a whole ice cream sandwich.

The Oates and Gremillion families discovered the Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar while on a weekend trip to Myrtle Beach last year and call that discovery “a blessing.”