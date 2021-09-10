Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar seeking ideas for “Crazy Lowcountry Signature Creation”

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A milkshake bar that boasts its over-the-top creations announced plans to set up shop in the Lowcountry earlier this year.

The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar has locations in both Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach and features fully loaded shakes and sundaes. They’ll open a new location in Mount Pleasant next month, but the exact spot has not yet been announced.

Before they open, Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar wants to hear what you think the “Crazy Lowcountry Signature Creation” should be.

Head to their Facebook page and leave your ideas!