CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Professional tennis returns to Daniel Island next month.

This afternoon, The Credit One Charleston Open announced their preliminary player field for the tournament.

Among the women’s-only event; seven grand slam champions, five top 10 players in the world, four past Charleston Open champions, three former World number one ranked players, and nine players making their Charleston debuts.

The field also includes Low Country natives Shelby Rogers and Emma Navarro.

The Seven Grand Slam champions: Iga Swiatek, Sofia Kenin, Simona Halep, Garbiñe Muguruza, Sloane Stephens, Jelena Ostapenko, and Petra Kvitova.

The five top 10 players: Swiatek, Paula Badosa, Karolina Pliskova, Muguruza, and Ons Jabeur.

The four past Charleston Open champions: Veronika Kudermetova, Madison Keys, Stephens, Andrea Petkovic

At the top of the field is current World number 4 Iga Swiatek of Poland.

The 20 year old will be making her Charleston debut at this year’s tournament.

Iga will be joined by the seventh ranked player in the World, Paula Badosa of Spain.

The nine day tournament showcases 56 players and runs April 2-10 on Daniel Island.