CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Credit One Charleston Open – the largest women’s-only tennis tournament in North America – has received a top honor.

The Daniel Island tennis tournament was named the WTA 500 Tournament of the Year for the first time in its history.

Leaders say the special recognition comes from the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and is voted upon by the players.

“Tournament of the Year” recognizes the top tournaments showcasing excellence in staff and organization, passionate fans, and wider dedication to tennis and its athletes.

“We are honored to be named the Tournament of the Year,” said Bob Moran, Tournament Director of the Credit One Charleston Open and President of Charleston Tennis LLC. “This recognition embodies the commitment to excellence that our event strives for each year. After an outstanding 2022 tournament that included the introduction of a brand-new stadium, we could not be more proud to receive this award.”

The tournament will celebrate its 51st year in April 2023.