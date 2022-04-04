DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – One of the largest women’s only tennis tournaments in North America is celebrating its 50th year and the first event with fans in two years.

The newly renovated Credit One Stadium is offering some fun fan experiences for those attending the Credit One Charleston Open this week.

While tennis is the main focus, there are myriad new amenities and experiences fans can enjoy at the refurbished stadium ranging from a swing speed test, to accuracy and ball hitting tests. You can even try your hand at being a ball boy.

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) says roughly 7,000 fans participated this past weekend. Officials estimate another 3,000 fans passed through the experience area on Monday during the first day of tournament play.

Jennifer Gregg, CEO of USTA South Carolina, says the fan experience center takes about 150 volunteers from around the state to make the events possible.

“That’s why this weekend was so crazy, I think people were so happy to be out, and again the new stadium is, it’s a special stadium,” said Gregg. “It’s really one of the best I’ve seen throughout the U.S. and it’s just an opportunity for people to get out and be with their families and be outside and it’s something safe and still friendly.”

Some of the fan experience stations could be shut down over the next few days if we have inclement weather but they are expected to reopen as soon as storms pass.