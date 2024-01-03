CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Credit One Charleston Open seeks volunteers and ball crew staff for the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) 500 tournament scheduled between Mar. 30 and Apr. 7 in Credit One Stadium.

Organizers are recruiting 350 volunteers and 100 ball crew members for the event happening on Daniels Island.

Volunteers can assist in different sections such as IT, horticulture, player services, the volunteer café, guest services, court ushers, and more.

Incentives for volunteers include tickets for tennis matches, meal allowances, and tournament apparel. Volunteers must work at least six shifts and complete training and orientation sessions.

Ball crew members must be at least 11 years old (with tennis experience) or 12 years old without tennis experience and undergo training sessions.

The Charleston Open is the largest women’s only tennis tournament in North America and, on average, sees more than 90,000 attendees.

So far, the top committed players for the 2024 Charleston Open are Jessica Pegula, Maria Sakkari, and 2023 champion Ons Jabeur.

If you would like to sign up to be a volunteer, click here.

If you would like to sign up to be on the ball crew, click here.