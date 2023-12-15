CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Credit One Charleston Open has been named the “WTA 500 Tournament of the Year’ by the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) for the second year in a row.

The Credit One Charleston Open is North America’s largest women’s only tennis tournament.

Voters determine the winner by voting on the excellence of the tournament staff and organization, passionate fans, and the dedication of an operation to the sport and its athletes.

Player commitments for next year’s 52nd Credit One Charleston Open in Daniels Island are World No. 5 Jessica Pegula, World No. 6 and defending Charleston Champion Ons Jabeur, World No. 9 Maria Sakkari, and previous tournament champions Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens.

The Tournament Director of the Charleston Open, Bob Moran, expressed his thoughts on the tournament being named for the second year.

“We are honored to be named the Tournament of the Year for the second consecutive year,” said Moran. “This award exemplifies the high standards that our owners, Ben and Kelly Navarro, challenge us to meet each and every year. We’re immensely proud to receive this recognition, particularly after extraordinary 2022 and 2023 tournaments, which showcased a new stadium and fan experiences. This award is dedicated to everyone who makes our tournament great our players, fans, corporate sponsors, volunteers, staff and media partners. We can not host a successful event without them and share this distinction with them.”

Credit One Charleston Open is a nine-day event that features singles draws of 48 players, a qualifying draw of 24 players, and a doubles draw of 16 players.