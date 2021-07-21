Credit One named new title sponsor for 2022 tennis tournament, stadium on Daniel Island

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Daniel Island’s remodeled tennis stadium will have a new name when it reopens in 2022.

Charleston Tennis, LLC announced on Wednesday that Credit One Bank will be the new title sponsor of the WTA 500 tennis tournament and name of the refurbished state-of-the-art tennis stadium, formerly known at the Volvo Car Open/Stadium.

The largest women’s tennis tournament in North America will celebrate its 50th year when it returns to the Lowcountry April 2-10, 2022 – a new event name will be revealed later.

Organizers say Credit One has committed to a multi-year title sponsorship with Charleston Tennis, LLC.

“The future of live tennis is a bright spot for us, building and planning for what the future will look like for the new Credit One Stadium,” said Bob Moran, president of Charleston Tennis, LLC. “After nearly 18 months of navigating postponements and cancelations, we look forward to bringing world-class tennis back to Charleston each April and broadening our reach to bigger and better concerts and special events throughout the year.”

Credit One originally partnered with Charleston Tennis, LLC in June of 2020 for the Credit One Bank Invitational, which was part of Tennis Channel’s Re(Open) Tour and the first large-scale tennis event to be held after the sport was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re proud to be working with Charleston Tennis, LLC, and the City of Charleston to build on the great history of this tournament and give the passionate fan base in the area and women’s tennis players from around the world a great experience at a state-of-the-art venue,” said John Coombe, senior vice president of marketing at Credit One. “We want to grow the Credit One brand name throughout the region while continuing to invest in entertainment and community programs important to our customers and fans.”

Organizers say Volvo Cars USA will continue to support tennis as the official vehicle of the WTA 500 event.

Credit One Stadium will expand from 7,500 seats to 11,000 seats and feature 16 fully conditioned permanent suites, all-new concessions, more bathrooms and a 75,000-square-foot Stage House with a partial roof.