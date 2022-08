MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities have closed one lane on Highway 17 following a motorcycle crash Saturday morning.

According to Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, a motorcycle crash happened in the parking lot of Old Richard’s around 10:15 a.m.

Old Richard’s is located on Highway 17 near Long Point Road.

AMFD says one person received minor injuries.

One lane of Highway 17 is closed.

