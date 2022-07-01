NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters battled a large fire at a commercial garage Friday evening in North Charleston.

Multiple agencies, including North Charleston, Charleston and St. Andrews Fire Departments were dispatched to a structure fire off Dorchester Road just before 7:30 p.m. after 9-1-1 caller said there was a fire inside the garage.

At the scene, crews found the shop area, described as 10 bay doors long with multiple vehicles, on fire.

“Incident command requested a “working fire dispatch” which dispatches additional fire units and EMS units to support firefighting operations,” said Stephanie Julazadeh, with NCFD. “Within 20 minutes, firefighters reported that the bulk of the fire was out and that they were switching to salvage and overhaul operations.”

The business was closed at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.