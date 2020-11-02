Crews begin removal of Calhoun statue base in Marion Square

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews began work to remove the base of the former John C. Calhoun statue in Marion Square on Monday.

They began staging supplies and equipment on Monday, and it remains unclear how long it will take to remove the base.

The statue of Calhoun was first removed from its column back on June 24th, just hours after Charleston City Council unanimously voted in favor of removing the statue from Marion Square.

It came in wake of protests seen across the country and in downtown Charleston following the death of George Floyd and renewed calls to remove symbols of the Confederacy.

Once the statue was removed, crews later worked to remove the pedestal on August 26th.

Some believe a time capsule is hidden within the base of the statue. The contents remain unknown, but city leaders say if one is discovered by construction crews, the city’s conservationist will take control over the capsule and open it in a safe environment.

City leaders say they plan to place the Calhoun statue in a museum or educational facility; however, a final resting place for the Calhoun statue remains unclear.