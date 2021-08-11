Crews break ground on Henry E. Brown Jr. Blvd phase 2 project

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A groundbreaking was held Wednesday for a major road project in Goose Creek.

Henry E. Brown Jr. Boulevard was originally connected from Liberty Hall Road to Highway 52 a few years ago; the long-range plan was to provide a bypass around much of Goose Creek.

But the reality is traffic can back up so much that it’s not very useful. A new road project, which will take place over the next three years, aims to change that.

Officials with both Berkeley County and the City of Goose Creek officially broke ground on phase 2 of the $31 million Henry E. Brown Jr. Boulevard Project, paid for by county transportation sales tax dollars.

It will include a pedestrian and biking lane, and Monica Plantation Road will expand to four lanes.