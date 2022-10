AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters were dispatched to a fire at a home off Highway 17 on Saturday morning in Awendaw.

According to the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, crews responded to a fire on Legarefield Road off Highway 17 around 11 a.m. Saturday.

Photo: Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District

Photo: Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District

Upon arrival, firefighters located a fire in the heating unit of a home.

No injuries were reported.