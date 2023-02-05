MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A family has been displaced following a fire at a Mount Pleasant home Saturday night.

According to Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, the department provided aid to Mount pleasant Fire Department in response to a structure fire on Commonwealth Drive Saturday.

Photo: Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District

Photo: Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District

Photo: Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District

Photo: Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District

Photo: Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District

Crews responded to the fire just before 9 p.m.

Upon arrival, first responders located a fire on the interior of the house.

Two people will receive assistance from the Red Cross.

The Red Cross says they will provide “financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing, and shelter” for the occupants of the home.