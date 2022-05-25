CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An early morning fire was extinguished at a Krispy Kreme store in Charleston.

Officials with the Charleston Fire Department said the Charleston County Dispatch Center received a call regarding a fire at the doughnut shop off Savannah Highway shortly after midnight Wednesday.

Emergency crews arrived in less than four minutes and reported seeing smoke venting from the single-story building.

“Crews forced entry into the unoccupied building and quickly located and contained the fire at a fryer unit and proceed to ventilate smoke from the building,” said officials with Charleston Fire.

Charleston and Saint Andrews Fire Departments, Charleston County EMS, and Charleston PD were dispatched to the scene.

Photo courtesy: Charleston Fire Dept.

Photo courtesy: Charleston Fire Dept.

Investigators with the Fire Marshal Division are investigating. A cause has not yet been determined.

No injuries were reported. The Krispy Kreme will remain closed until repairs are completed.