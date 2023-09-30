DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A fire that originated near an HVAC system prompted a Saturday morning evacuation of an assisted living facility.

Crews with the Charleston Fire Department were dispatched to Wellmore Assisted Living off Robert Daniel Drive around 10:00 a.m. after Charleston County dispatchers received notification of an automatic fire alarm.

The two-story building 24 units were already being evacuated when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters went to the second floor of the building and quickly found an involved room. The flames were being confined to that area by a single sprinkler.

“Emergency personnel searched for any remaining fire and proceeded to control the water to the fire sprinkler system,” Charleston Fire officials said.

The fire was determined to have originated near the HVAC system in an unoccupied unit on the second floor.

“Once the automatic fire alarm was activated staff reported to the area to begin evacuating residents in the immediate area. Fire damage was contained to one room, with smoke and water damage noted in the adjacent units,” officials said.

One employee was taken to an area hospital as a precaution due to smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported. All residents were expected to return to the building or alternate locations in the adjacent apartment building.