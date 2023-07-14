NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- An overnight fire at a North Charleston warehouse is currently under investigation, according to fire officials.

The North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD) said crews responded to a structure fire on the 1600 block of Drydock Avenue shortly after 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Officials said heavy smoke was coming from the single-story commercial warehouse. Crews located a fire in the locker room and extinguished it.

There were no employees in the warehouse at the time of the fire, NCFD said.

One firefighter was reportedly taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Charleston Fire Departement, St. Andrews Fire Department, and Charleston County Rescue Squad assisted in the response.