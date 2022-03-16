COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Colleton County Fire Rescue has released details about a Monday night house fire.

According to CCFR, firefighters responded to a residence on Prairie Lane around 10:45 pm.

Officials say the 911 caller reported noises at the back of the home and saw the rear porch in flames. When crews arrived they found the entire home engulfed in flames and the roof had collapsed in the center.

All occupants evacuated the residence and crews quickly put out the fire– no injuries were reported. Firefighters remained on the scene for several hours.

Two cars and the interior of the home were destroyed.

The incident is currently under investigation.