GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are investigating a structure fire at JW Aluminum in Goose Creek.

According to officials, crews responded to a commercial fire in the bag house at JW Aluminum. Units from Goose Creek Rural, Goose Creek City, Pin Ridge, Caromi, and Pimlico worked to contain the fire.

Authorities ask to avoid the area of Thurgood Rd. off of Old Mt. Holly Rd.

This is a developing story and we are working to learn more.