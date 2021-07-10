Crews investigating ‘suspicious package’ near base of the Ravenel Bridge, all lanes closed

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple agencies are investigating what they referred to as a ‘suspicious package’ at the base of the Ravenel Bridge.

A spokesman for the Mount Pleasant Fire Department tells News 2 a call came in about the suspicious package around 11:21 a.m.

Mount Pleasant, Fire, Mount Pleasant PD, Charleston PD, and City of Charleston Fire are responding to the scene.

Officials are working to clear the pedestrian lane as a precaution. North and southbound lanes of the bridge are also closed. Motorists should expect delays and find an alternate route.

No other details were provided. This is a developing story. Count on 2 for updates.